MONROE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in the Florida Keys and the rest of the country, at least two Monroe County commissioners last week wanted to begin the process of reopening some county offices to the public.
Commissioners Mike Forster and Eddie Martinez called for the county to start reopening offices to the public. Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron asked staff to look into reopening county libraries and possibly allowing people to come in staggered groups throughout the day with staff cleaning the libraries in between the groups, she said.
The county briefly reopened libraries to the public this summer but closed July 10 after an employee of the Key West branch test positive for COVID-19.
In an abundance of caution, all county branches then limited library service to curbside pick-up/drop-off of material and reference and informational services by telephone and online via chat and email until further notice. Library cards can be applied for online for online library services at keyslibraries.org.
Forster proposed starting the process or “transition” to reopen the county buildings as a way of finding a “new normalcy.”
“If we wait for the vaccine to be readily available, it’s going to be a while,” said Forster, who added that “customer service activities are better in person.”
Martinez, who said he had COVID-19, agreed and said the “vaccine is out there” and the county should “proceed with caution and try to get back to normal.”
Commissioner Craig Cates, who spent more than a month in the hospital after contracting COVID-19, said he would like to get back to normal but wanted to hear more on the issue.
Commissioner David Rice opposed reopening at this time, arguing that a more communicable strain of the virus has made its way to Florida and there are “too many unknowns.”
“I wish things were different,” Rice said. “I know we are all Zoomed out. ... I’m not ready to go full force.”
Rice cited how the village of Islamorada had to close its administrative offices for two weeks earlier this month after several employees contracted COVID-19.
County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner told the commission to “proceed with caution and stay the course.”
The Keys are still in “peak tourism time” and the “14-day daily average is at an all-time high,” Weiner said.
The 14-day daily average is 37 cases a day, up from 34 last month, 33 in November and 14 in October, Weiner said.
“We have been extremely productive,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said of county employees.
The commission plans to discuss the issue again at its monthly meeting next month.
The discussion comes as residents and elected officials have complained about the low numbers of vaccinations coming to the Keys.
The Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health only received 100 doses of the vaccine last week.
The Publix supermarket in Key Plaza received 250 doses last week and the Publix in Islamorada received 250 doses as well. Those doses will be given to people 65 years and older.
Seniors can make an appointment at http://www.publix.com/covidvaccine/florida.
As of Friday, the local health department had yet to set up a website and telephone number for people to register for vaccinations. The website and phone number was supposed to be set up last week.
On Monday, the health department reported 5,184 people in the Keys had contracted the virus and 39 had died since the pandemic began, including a 92-year-old man and 90-year-old woman whose deaths were confirmed last week. Both were Keys residents with underlying health conditions.