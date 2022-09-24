MONROE COUNTY – Monroe County Emergency Management decided Saturday morning to not yet make any evacuation decisions, sheltering or subsequent protective measures in advance of Tropical Storm Ian, said Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner.
“We will reevaluate today at 3 p.m,” she said.
According to the National Weather Service Key West, Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to intensify to hurricane strength late Sunday or Sunday night as it turns toward the northwest into the northwest Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to turn toward the north northwest by late Monday while approaching western Cuba.
Ian is currently forecast to reach major hurricane (Category 3) strength while moving northward toward the southeast Gulf of Mexico near the latitude of the Florida Keys.
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as early Monday evening. Therefore, any preparations should be complete by Monday afternoon. Hurricane-force winds are also possible for some portions of the Middle and Lower Keys, with the most likely time frame for the roughest weather midday Tuesday through Tuesday night.
“It is still a little too early to discuss the magnitude of specific impacts to the Florida Keys at this time,” said National Weather Service Key West’s Jon Rizzo. “However, this information is expected to become somewhat clearer beginning later today.”
Potential impacts include storm surge, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and tornadoes.