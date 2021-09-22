MONROE COUNTY — Florida stopped releasing daily reports on county-level coronavirus data on June 3. One hundred days later, community profile reports compiled by the White House showed that Monroe County added 16 deaths from coronavirus in that time for a total of 68 across the entire pandemic.
That number is on the low end for counties in Florida but Bob Eadie, the county’s top health official, said the Monroe’s current status with the virus is a “mixed bag.”
“We’re doing well I think and that’s a good thing but there’s still a lot of COVID that’s being transmitted within Monroe County,” said Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health’s local office.
Reached Thursday, Sept. 16, Eadie said the county had added more than 40 new positive COVID-19 cases the previous day, including 10 children. As of Thursday, the seven-day average for new cases was 38, according to data compiled by The New York Times. That number has been on a steady decline since mid-August.
“We’re doing better than most of the country and we’re doing better than a lot of the state. But at the same time we’re still having serious illness,” Eadie said.
As of Thursday, there were 27 patients being treated for COVID at the Lower Keys Medical Center, six of whom were in intensive care. There were four at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, all in regular hospital beds, and none at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.
Although the rate of new cases has risen in the county since early summer, Eadie said the rate of deaths has not risen as much because of vaccines and more effective treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatment, which needs to be administered in the first few days of symptoms to be most effective.
About 78% of the county is vaccinated, according to Eadie. In the state as a whole, about 55% of the population is fully vaccinated, roughly in line with the percentage for the whole country.
Eadie said the rate of new vaccinations has “dropped off a great deal” compared to early in the year when the vaccines first became widely available.
“But we’re seeing an upward trend now, not in a really steep sort of way but there are still vaccinations that are occurring, and I think they’ve picked up in the last few weeks,” he said.
Eadie said the most serious infections and deaths still come from those with weakened immune systems. Although the original strain of the virus predominantly attacked older people, the Delta variant has put a younger population at higher risk.
“When I say it’s shifted some, it’s that you’re seeing younger people being hospitalized and dying, but generally speaking, it’s the elderly,” Eadie said.
Six weeks into the 2021-22 school year, the Monroe County School District has had 216 students test positive, along with 17 teachers and 26 staff members. That’s compared with 286 students all of last school year. Eadie said that is a reflection of the uptick in cases in the community as a whole. The district’s new cases peaked during the second week of school at 59 and have decreased every week since.
Eadie said one concern is that children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination yet, but authorization for that age group from federal health officials could come sometime between Halloween and early next year.
Florida had been a leader in new cases since the new surge in coronavirus began in the U.S., but the state’s rate of new cases has begun to drop. White House data showed the rate of new cases per 100,000 was 465 the week of Sept. 10, which is still considered a high rate of transmission but was a 23% decline from the previous week. The state also saw declines in new hospitalizations and deaths.