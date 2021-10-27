MONROE COUNTY — The number of new COVID-19 cases being contracted in Monroe County has been decreasing steadily since their August peak, following a trend being observed throughout the state of Florida.
The seven-day average for new cases in the Florida Keys was six as of Oct. 16, according to New York Times data, and there have been a total of 85 COVID-related deaths. As of Oct. 18, there were four people hospitalized due to COVID in the county, all in Key West, according to Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
“The numbers have been very encouraging. The hospitalizations especially,” Eadie said.
The downward trend in cases and hospitalizations has been aided by a high vaccination rate in Monroe County. Eadie said the percentage of vaccinated Keys residents is approaching 82%.
There remains some concern that with flu season approaching, another flare-up in COVID cases in the county, combined with a large number of flu cases, could cause a strain on Keys healthcare.
“There’s always concern for that,” Eadie said. “Any time you have a respiratory disease and you come into flu season, it’s a concern.”
However, there are flu vaccines available, as there are every year. Like most of the country, the Keys saw a very mild flu season in 2020, since restrictions meant to curtail the spread of COVID also caused the transmission of flu to be limited. As of last week, the Keys had not recorded a case of flu this season, Eadie said.
The spike in coronavirus cases that came after the initial national vaccine push was aided by the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious than the original strain. Asked if there are any other variants causing him concern, Eadie said there have not been any yet seen to dodge the COVID vaccine’s effectiveness.
“We’ve had other variants that have circulated here and so far we’ve had the vaccines prove to be effective against those,” he said.
Emblematic of the overall decline of COVID in the community, the Monroe County School District has seen a downturn in the number of new cases among students and staff. The start of the school year coincided with the state-wide spike in cases and an increase in pediatric COVID. The district recorded 59 cases in its second week, but only 14 in week 10.
The district has recorded 333 positive cases among students, 29 cases in teachers and another 29 in other staff members, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. This surpasses the total of 286 cases among students recorded all of last school year.
Eadie gives an update on the COVID situation to the Monroe County School Board at each of its meetings. The district adopted a soft mask mandate, allowing for parents to sign an opt-out waiver to exempt their child from wearing a mask, at the beginning of the academic year. Superintendent Theresa Axford has said, anecdotally, at a past school board meeting that some students who are exempted from the mask mandate are wearing them anyway. As of last week, 1,509 students had been opted out of wearing masks, according to a district spokesperson.
Eadie said that it’s a “distinct possibility” that the district will be able to do away with any sort of mask requirement during this school year.
“Masks do help with regard to infections. Whether the mandatory masks make that much of a difference, I’m not really sure. But they do help. I would suggest that people that feel like it should wear masks where they feel like they might get an exposure,” he said.