MONROE COUNTY — Cases of coronavirus in the Florida Keys are currently some of the lowest observed in the more than two years of the pandemic and better than that, said one health official, “hospitalizations have been next to zero.”
As of Saturday, April 9, the county added 23 COVID cases over the seven days previous. Through April 7, the county had a positivity rate of 3.18%, according to CDC data. Infectious disease experts say a positivity rate below 5% indicts a communicable disease is under control.
“The numbers have been small, that doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods totally because there’s still active infections every day, even if they’re in the single digits,” said Bob Eadie, head of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
One reason to not let the guard down just yet is what’s going on in China, Eadie said. The city of Shanghai issued hard lockdowns recently amid a spike in cases.
Eadie reported that Monroe County’s vaccination rate was around 84% at last count. That percentage is not going up as quickly as it was when the vaccines first became available. At one point, the Keys had the highest vaccination rate in the state. But, Eadie said that Keys residents are getting booster shots, and some are now eligible for a second booster.
Asked what lessons can be learned from COVID in dealing with future pandemics and viral illnesses, Eadie said politics and social conflict often interfered with the medical response to coronavirus.
“I think as a nation when there was so much politics involved with dealing with the pandemic, I think it took our focus away from some of the great lessons,” he said.
Eadie added that there were many parallels between the coronavirus pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, “and I’m not sure we applied all these lessons.”
“I’m hoping at some point, we could just get back to what science says, not politics,” Eadie said.
Monroe County has now registered 18,025 cases of coronavirus total since the beginning of the pandemic, and has had 117 deaths, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Florida as a whole has had 5.86 million cases and 73,555 deaths.