MONROE COUNTY — A recent report from the sheriff’s office shows a continuing decrease in overall crime for 2020.
Last year’s decrease was 17.2%, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, part of an overall decrease of 51% from 2015.
Meanwhile, the clearance rate of crimes in 2020 was 46.6%, up from 43% for 2019. The sheriff’s office’s clearance rate is approximately 84% higher than the state average, which is 25.3%, according to Linhardt.
All this means the instances of reported crime has never been lower while the sheriff’s office’s ability to solve crime has never been higher, Linhardt said.
This solve-rate on crimes has improved steadily over the years. In 2012, the clearance rate stood at 24.2%.
“I’m very happy to report crime continues to significantly fall in Monroe County as our clearance rates — the reported number of crimes solved — also continues to soar as we are now more than 80% higher than the state average,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
“These figures are a testament to my commitment to community policing, your commitment to helping us solve and deter crime, and to the hardworking men and women of the sheriff’s office.”
The sheriff’s office saw burglaries drop from 86 to 58 reported instances last year, while larceny crimes, which include theft, shoplifting, theft from a motor vehicle and bicycle thefts, dropped from 557 to 436 reported instances.
Some violent crimes saw an increase and others decreased. Murder, rape and robbery occur in extremely low numbers in Monroe County, so a difference of just a few crimes can make a big difference in the percentage of increase or decrease from year to year, according to Linhardt.
These numbers are reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE compiles all such statistics for the state of Florida each year. These figures represent all areas of Monroe County excluding the city of Key West. The Key West Police Department submits its own similar report to FDLE.
There are two ways to clear a case: by arrest or “cleared by exception,” which means an offender has been identified but there is something beyond the agency’s control that keeps that offender from being arrested.
An example would be that the offender is dead, extradition from another jurisdiction is denied or the case involves a juvenile offender who cannot be charged for some reason.
For more information on Florida crime statistics, visit fdle.state.fl.us.