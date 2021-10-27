MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission last week rescinded its policy requiring masks in county buildings, which was put in place as protection from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission also agreed to remove plastic barriers that separate each of the commissioners on the dais. The change in policy came after Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health, agreed the number of new daily cases had dropped to a level where the county could rescind its mask policy.
“Things are moving in a positive direction,” Eadie said.
The Florida Keys had 71 new cases last week, which is a significant reduction from a month ago when the Keys recorded more than 71 cases in a day, according to Eadie.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi did not feel comfortable rescinding the mandate, he said, and plans to still wear a mask when people are in his office. County employees and visitors can wear masks if they don’t feel comfortable without a mask.
The commission also received a presentation on a national Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program that helps homeowners elevate or reconstruct their homes to guard against future flooding. The application period to apply for the fiscal year 2021 FMA grant program is open to 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered for funding, county officials said. This is a competitive, nationwide, annual program and is available for any homeowner who lives in the Florida Keys.
In order to apply, a home must be insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. The primary goal of the grant program is to reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to homes insured by the NFIP.
Individual property owners apply for funding through Monroe County, and county staff will work with homeowners to develop their application to secure funding for elevations, acquisition and relocation and reconstruction of homes. Monroe County then applies to the state of Florida, which applies through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The process is long, sometimes taking two to three years.
The estimate to elevate or demolish/reconstruct must have a positive cost benefit ratio, according to FEMA’s guidelines. County staff will assist applicants in this determination.
The homeowner contracts with contractors of their choice to complete the project, and therefore, the program will be on a reimbursement basis. The grant provides funding for eligible project costs. All eligible project costs — such as materials, labor, permits and design — should be part of the project budget. County staff will work with homeowners to assist in determining eligible costs.
Work on the project may only begin in coordination with Monroe County after an approved grant agreement is awarded. No construction or demolition can happen before award of the grant.
Elevation and demolition and reconstruction require flood insurance to be maintained for the life of the structure. If a homeowner chooses elevation, the home must be elevated above base flood level. The home must be structurally sound to elevate.
For more information, visitmonroecounty-fl.gov/floodmitigation or call Mike Lalbachan at 305-453-8796.
Last Wednesday’s meeting was the first for District 5 Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein, who was appointed to fill the spot left vacant by the death of Commissioner Mike Forster.