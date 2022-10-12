MONROE COUNTY — Several Monroe County employees were deployed to Hurricane Ian-devastated DeSoto County to work in the Emergency Operation Center and the community.

The contingent included Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Public Information Officer Kristen Livengood and Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedics and EMTs Andrea Thompson, Shelby Bosserman, Alex Baguer, Matthew Hill, Elizabeth Jacoby, Andre Castro, John Baird, Angel Chang-del Cuerto and Morgan Anderson.