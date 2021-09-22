KEY LARGO — As a temporary measure, the Monroe County Commission last week voted to reopen Sunset Park, a popular neighborhood pocket park that draws day-trippers from the mainland, for three days during the week.
Sunset Park has been closed to visitors since June as a stop-gap measure to control unruly crowds and tamp down on overuse.
The county commissioners agreed to reopen the park Tuesday through Thursday while keeping the right-of-way throughout the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point neighborhoods closed to dissuade park visitors from street parking.
“People who are second homeowners are disadvantaged by that. What if they only come down on weekends? But maybe that’s a small enough community compared to the bigger good,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “Maybe initially open it Tuesday through Thursday. My suggestion is to open it for part of the week and keep it closed on the weekends.”
Other options include installing a fee structure and management, divesting the property by re-platting it, returning the property to the current heirs, selling it or abandoning it.
Bay Harbor resident Richard Brindle said his neighborhood has “finally been livable since they closed down the access road,” which is the waterfront property.
“We’re not safe in our neighborhood. Trash, people racing cars up and down. People cursing at us. We’ve been sworn at. We’ve been threatened. We deserve to live in peace in a residential neighborhood. These last five years have been total bedlam,” he said.
Deborah Owens said residents have been coming to the Monroe County Commission seeking peace and order for 25 years.
“In 1996, we requested to abandon it, but it was denied. In 2001, we requested to lease the two properties, but it was concluded that management has been a problem not likely to subside,” she said. “The solution is that there is no solution. Please reverse the plat and give Bay Drive back to the successors of the Suncliff Garden Subdivision. That is the only solution.”
Other residents say the park’s name draws more of a crowd.
“(Commissioner) Mike (Forster), may he rest in peace, was for changing the name of Sunset Park, as it is it draws up to 50 cars at a time spinning around looking for a sunset and then leaving because there is no sunset,” Steven Burnett said. “I would ask the county to consider renaming that park after Mr. Forster due to his demise.”
Val Poulos agreed with Owens’ proposed solution and advocated renaming the park in Forster’s memory.
“This is a pretty clearly defined problem,” Commissioner David Rice said. “The final step, if nothing else works, is to deed it to the homeowners’ associations, which would exclude it to everyone else in the county. That would be about the last option. Let’s open it Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then the question is could we add Monday and Friday. If this doesn’t work, then we go back one step.”
Commissioner Craig Cates agreed to see how opening it for three days works.
Wilson will report back to the commissioners at their November meeting before Thanksgiving.
“This is the solution that gives local folks access to it. If this rapidly goes downhill, we will have to consider other options,” he said.