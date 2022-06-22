MONROE COUNTY — County officials last week received an overview of $1.6 billion in projects and $3 million in annual maintenance expenses it will take to elevate and fix Florida Keys roadways to mitigate against king tides, rising seas and tropical storms and hurricanes.
While the $1.6 billion itself is a hard estimate to swallow, it does not include money individual property owners may have to shell out to keep water from flowing off those elevated roadways into their private lots.
The Monroe County Commission received a presentation from its sea-level rise and flooding and roadway consultants and engineers. County Mayor David Rice and County Commissioner Craig Cates raised concerns about the costs facing the property owners to keep the water off their land.
The cost to improve and raise roads in 49 neighborhood areas of the Keys by 2025 would be $888 million in construction and $1.6 million in operation and maintenance, according to county consultants HDR Engineering. The cost to improve and raise roads in 10 neighborhood areas of the Keys by 2030 would be $179 million in construction and $339,000 in operation and maintenance. By 2035, the costs for 10 neighborhoods would be $159,000 in construction and $307,000 in operation and maintenance. After 2035, the construction cost would be $378,000 and maintenance $683,000 for projects in 28 neighborhoods, according to HDR Engineering.
“I think it’s necessary for the public to understand that the cost to elevate the roads is only where the costs begin,” Rice said.
“We may be causing more problems than we are fixing,” Cates added.
“It’s like drinking out of a fire hose. The bottom line I’m taking away is this is going to be a lot of money,” Rice said of the road projects’ cost.
More information on the roadway projects can be found online at keysroadsplan.com.
When it comes to sea-level rise, the Keys have long been the canary in the coal mine, given its proximity to the ocean and the island chain being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070, and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.
The Key Largo neighborhoods of Twins Lakes and Stillwright Point have received the most attention in the Keys when it comes to sea-level rise issues. The county is currently working on projects that primarily consist of road elevation and associated stormwater management, according to Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag. Each neighborhood is experiencing severe and persistent flooding from king tides, rain and storm surge. Stillwright Point is arguably that hardest-hit neighborhood regarding flooding and sea-level rise. The neighborhood experienced extreme tidal flooding for 94 days in 2019.
The Stillwright Point Flood Mitigation project is in the design/engineering phase. The total project cost for design/engineering/permitting is $2.37 million, according to Haag. The requested grant amount is $1.2 million.
Stillwright Point is a project that was developed under the county’s road elevation study. The Twin Lakes project is a part of the demonstration program, which has been underway for the past five years.
Twin Lakes Subdivision Flood Mitigation project is shovel-ready and fully designed, according to Haag. The total project cost for construction is $7.8 million. The requested state grant amount was $3.9 million.
Given the significant costs, the commission also received a presentation last week on how to receive funding through the statewide sea-level rise and flooding resiliency funding plan announced last year and other federal and state funding. The plan consists of a list of projects that will enhance Florida’s efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores and coral reefs, which are invaluable natural defenses against sea-level rise and flooding.
The plan is part of Senate Bill 1954, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, which ensures a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resilience and provides a structure for resilience that follows the best available science and data while enhancing efforts to protect inland and coastal resources that act as natural defenses against sea-level rise.