KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to start the process to purchase or lease three new Trauma Star air ambulance helicopters at a cost of roughly $52 million.
Some aircraft in the county’s fleet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25 years, said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters. In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.
His office has started looking at other helicopter brands and found only one that meets the Trauma Star “mission profile,” which includes “lift, range and speed,” Ramsay said. It is called a Leonardo AW139.
The cost for the three helicopters would be about $52 million, Ramsay told the commission during last week’s meeting. While expensive, the program is well-used and operating “in the black,” he said.
“It’s one of the most important things we do,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi agreed.
Commissioners gave county staff and the sheriff approval to start negotiating a contract for either lease or purchase.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue.The sheriff staffs the pilots and program director, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by Fire Rescue.
Trauma Star crews last year flew a record 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals and trauma centers while also providing advanced life support to those patients and the program.
Trauma Star is one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country. For perspective, the national average for similar programs is 264 patients a year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association of Air Medical Services. The Trauma Star average is more than five times that amount.
There are now three Trauma Star helicopters. One is based at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and two at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
Trauma Star transport is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.
Also on Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of bringing more Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to the Keys and allowing them to use digital photography as evidence. The commission also adopted a resolution in support for the FWC’s artificial reef construction program.
Key West attorney Robert Spottswood Jr. called on the county to help support the creation of more artificial reefs for habitat purposes in the Keys and asked the commissioners to establish an artificial reef/habitat program and a possible department within the local government, with the goal of working with the FWC and the state on artificial reef deployment.
Spottswood called for the “calculated deployment” of artificial reef structures.
Meanwhile, as the governor and Florida Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission approved a resolution expressing its support for the the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature has already approved legislation allowing the state to control Disney World’s special taxing district in Central Florida, which since its inception has been overseen by Disney appointees. DeSantis will now appoint members of the district board, which has also seen a reduction in the scope of its authority due to the new legislation.
Several years ago, then-Gov. Rick Scott started scrutinizing various mosquito control districts and other special taxing districts, but chose not to dismantle the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and others.
Under DeSantis, the Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability has hired a firm to conduct a performance review of each independent mosquito control district. That review, essentially an audit, is currently being conducted in the Keys.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board chair Phil Goodman briefed commissioners on Wednesday on the district operation.
All of the advances in cutting-edge technology in the mosquito control field are being developed in the counties that have taxing special districts, Goodman said. He said if Miami-Dade County had a mosquito control district like the Keys, it would have done far better countering such tropical diseases as Zika and dengue fever.