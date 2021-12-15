KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to move forward with a policy to allow nonprofit groups to use county government facilities for community meetings at no cost.
The commission directed staff to bring back a proposal for a formal vote at its January meeting.
The commission tentatively agreed at its Wednesday, Dec. 8, meeting to not charge nonprofit community groups to use county buildings after Stock Island resident Diane Beruldsen, who founded the Stock Island Association, addressed the board on the issue.
The Stock Island Association is a small group of residents concerned about traffic, development and other community issues. The group meets once a month to discuss issues and help address residents needs in the working class neighborhood.
However, the group does not charge membership dues or have benefactors and can’t afford to pay county fees for use of facilities, which can range from $60 to $132 for three hours during the week and from $71 to nearly $200 for three hours on the weekends. The charges cover the costs of county workers who prepare the meeting space, staff it and clean up afterward.
The Stock Island Association has been meeting in the parking lot of the Bernstein Park recreation center, where members say they must fight off mosquitoes as they look at a new county building that is not being used, Beruldsen said.
Beruldsen requested that local nonprofits be able to register with the county and use the space free of charge.
A handful of representatives from local nonprofit community groups and homeowners associations — including Last Stand, Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association, the Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations and the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition — spoke in favor of the county not charging community groups.
Representatives argued that their groups perform key functions such as educating the public on critical community issues and their options for free meeting space are shrinking.
Last Stand President D.A. Aldridge said that such a request could be “easily accomplished” and would serve a valuable purpose. The request would be responsive to the citizens.
“We are all aware of the work these groups provide,” said Aldridge, who added that Last Stand regularly uses the community room at the Key West Library.
Also on Wednesday, the commission approved setting up neighborhood, or possibly countywide, property tax districts to pay for sea-level rise and flood mitigation projects as well as neighborhood tax districts to pay for canal restoration projects
The Florida Keys are on the front line of sea-level rise. County projections estimate between 10 to 17 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Sea-level rise and flooding have already become a major issue in some Keys neighborhoods, such as Stillwright Point and Twin Lakes in Key Largo.
The commission also approved a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting property taxes in the Rock Harbor neighborhood of Key Largo for funding capital costs, operations and maintenance costs for three canals.
The county has made canal restoration and water quality improvements a priority in recent years and has started several projects. Most have been funded by local neighborhood taxing districts.
Also on Wednesday, the commission approved new district boundaries for the five commission seats.