MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson will retire this month, and he will be replaced in the interim by a familiar face, former County Fire Chief Jim Callahan.
Hudson will officially retire on Dec. 17. Hudson was promoted from deputy chief to fire chief in May 2021.
“After careful consideration, my wife and I have decided that this is the right time to make this change in our lives,” Hudson wrote in his resignation letter. “I will be retiring to spend more quality time with my wife, children and grandkids. Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been for me to serve this county and community for the past 10 years. It is with appreciation to the citizens of Monroe County and the men and women of the Monroe County Fire Rescue Department that I have had this opportunity to do a job that I love every day.”
Earlier this year, Hudson earned the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer through the Commission on Professional Credentialing. As a result, Hudson became one of 1,755 CFOs worldwide.
“We are grateful for all of Chief Hudson’s hard work and dedication over the last 10 years in Monroe County, and 39 years in career fire service,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. “In retirement, Chief Hudson will be able to spend more time with his wife and family in mainland Florida and North Carolina, including his soon-to-be-born sixth grandchild.”
On Jan. 3, Callahan will be returning temporarily as fire chief to help recruit for the fire chief position, Gastesi said. Callahan retired in May 2021 after 15 years with Monroe County and 51 years in career fire service.
Deputy Fire Chief RL Colina will be the interim acting fire chief until Callahan comes aboard, Gastesi said.
“I am looking forward to it,” Callahan said. “I am glad I can help out.”