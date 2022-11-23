MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Commission members has agreed to increase the allowable building height in the unincorporated areas of the county to combat flooding and storm surge and is moving forward on a plan to create affordable worker housing for county government employees.

The commission last week agreed to change the county government’s comprehensive land-use plan and its land development code to allow a maximum building height limit to reach 40 feet, which would be a roughly 5-foot increase.

