MONROE COUNTY — The county has increased parking fines on county roads to $200 in an attempt to deter illegal parking, especially near parks and beaches. The previous penalty was $20.
The fines are a civil penalty. The increase takes effect immediately.
Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster first proposed the increase at the commission’s May meeting and showed various pictures and videos of areas where parking violations on no parking-posted county roads repeatedly occur.
Many violators easily accept a $20 ticket in exchange for a day of parking, he said.
The county commission formally adopted the increase during last week’s meeting.