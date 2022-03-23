MONROE COUNTY — In addition to several important local, state and federal political races, Florida Keys residents may be voting on a major source of funding for government capital improvement projects.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi proposed, and Monroe County commissioners appeared to agree, at last week’s commission meeting to put a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current 1-cent sales tax, which is set to expire in 2033.
Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, according to the county’s financial advisor.
“We could generate some money to start really doing these projects,” Gastesi said. “We need to start working toward possibly putting together referendum in front of the voters this fall because we have to do something by May or June or so to proof it. ... It’s a big discussion and it’s time to have it.”
Commissioner Craig Cates said it is important to have a long-term vision of projects and important the residents see and understand these projects.
The commission also discussed one of the biggest issue facing the Florida Keys: illegal transient rentals.
Code Compliance Director Cynthia McPherson updated the commission on vacation rental violations. Unincorporated Monroe County has a 28-day minimum rental for properly zoned units and owners must obtain a permit or exemption for the rentals. Owners of all rental properties, regardless of how long the property is rented, must obtain a local business tax receipt from the Tax Collector’s Office, according to county officials.
Based on zoning requirements, 1,287 units have received exemptions, and those are usually located within a gated community or multi-unit complex, and 109 single-family residential units are permitted as legal vacation rentals in unincorporated Monroe County. Currently, there are six properties on the vacation rental violation enforcement list in unincorporated Monroe County.
McPherson explained the fining structure, which now includes a weekly rental rate times four. For example, if an illegal vacation rental rents for $2,500 a week, the recommended fine to the special magistrate would be $10,000.
“The fine helped motivate many units to come into compliance, but some repeat violators see it as a cost of doing business,” McPherson said. “Repeat violators may be fined a maximum of $15,000 and then with two findings of fact by the special magistrate are then referred to the State Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.”
County Mayor David Rice, who called for the discussion, called the fines adequate but said the matter needs to be revisited periodically to make sure the rules serve as a deterrent to people engaging in illegal rentals, he said after the meeting.
“There are neighborhoods where it continues to be a problem,” Rice said of illegal transient rentals. “The problem is people don’t want it in their neighborhood, but won’t file a complaint.”
Rice urged people to file formal complaints if their neighbors are illegally transiently renting.
In addition to the fines, the county also shares vacation rental violations with the Tax Collector’s Office and the Property Appraiser’s Office homestead exemption fraud investigator.
“Code Compliance is proactive in finding vacation rental violations and is continuing its efforts to follow up on complaints,” McPherson said. “We all know how illegal vacation rentals affect neighborhoods.”
To report a vacation rental violation in unincorporated Monroe County, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/codecompliance or call 855-422-4540. To view requirements for rental properties, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/rentalproperties and monroecountytaxcollector.com.
County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson also briefed the commission at the meeting on the state Legislature’s annual session, which wrapped up on Monday, March 14.
Commission priorities included appropriations for Florida Keys Stewardship Act funding, land acquisition, vessel pump-out services, preservation of affordable Citizens wind insurance rates, reduction of derelict vessels, resiliency funding and vacation rental grandfather protection.
The county secured the full $20 million for the Stewardship Act and $5 million for acquisition funding appropriation requests in full. The county also secured $5.1 million in funding for sea-level resilience projects in the Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point neighborhoods in Key Largo.