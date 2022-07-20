MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Monroe County Commission are discussing how to implement a ban on cigarettes at local beach parks, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last month granting local governments the authority to ban smoking.

The advisory board was to discuss the matter Monday, July 18, before the Monroe County Commission meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.

