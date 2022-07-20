MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Monroe County Commission are discussing how to implement a ban on cigarettes at local beach parks, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last month granting local governments the authority to ban smoking.
The advisory board was to discuss the matter Monday, July 18, before the Monroe County Commission meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.
DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed the bill in March.
The law allows local governments to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
The Ocean Conservancy championed the ban. Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment, according to the Ocean Conservancy. Research has found cigarette butts to be the fourth most-harmful type of plastic to marine life due to ingestion and contamination. The butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers that erode into smaller bits, which accumulate in fish and other organisms.
For the past 31 years, cigarette butts have been the most commonly found item on Florida beaches during Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup, according to the organization.