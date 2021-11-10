STOCK ISLAND — After years of looking, the Monroe County government has finally secured a spot to place shoreside services for a managed mooring field it has been working on for Boca Chica Basin off Stock Island.
The Monroe County Commission has been trying to establish a managed mooring field in Boca Chica Basin for the past several years but has not been able to find suitable property on land nearby for showers, dinghy docks, trash receptacles and other amenities and services.
This month, the county will close on two lots on at 6633 Maloney Ave. for $500,000 as part of a settlement negotiation with the estate of a property owner who had racked up $6 million in code fines since 2005.
Last month, the commission approved a settlement agreement with the estate of Jerome Pfahning. The agreement calls for the county to acquire the two lots, comprising 22,250 square feet, for $500,000 and end all code enforcement actions against the estate.
The fines mostly stem from old vehicles, mobile homes and other metal debris stored on the property, according to Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
The county is scheduled to close on the lots on Nov. 15 and then would have to start a massive cleanup effort, according to Shillinger.
The county also anticipates having to modify the seawall and add finger piers, Shillinger said.
The county’s Marine Resources Office has conducted a survey in front of the property and determined the depth to be about 4 feet, said Celia Hitchins, senior administrator of the Marine Resources Office.
For the past several years, the Marine Resources Office has been working to acquire state Department of Environmental Protection approval to place at least 40 mooring balls in Boca Chica Basin, about a mile from the Pfahning property.
The county does not have a total cost for the project yet, Hitchins said. The plan is still in the planning and design phase, Hitchins said.
Currently, the basin is home to a cluster of live-aboard and stored vessels. By creating a managed mooring field there, the county would have more control over the vessels and be able to require the owners to pump-out their sewage and maintain their vessels so they do not become derelict.
Derelict vessels are not only an environmental issue but have become an expensive problem in the Florida Keys as hazards to navigation.
Monroe County has the most derelict vessels in the state at 176, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Maj. Rob Beaton.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed annually at a cost of $240,000, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal come from local vessel registration fees, which instead could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 showed just how large the derelict vessel issue is, with 1,600 damaged vessels having to be removed in the Keys following the hurricane, according to FWC.