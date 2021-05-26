MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission moved forward last week on raising parking fines countywide from $20 to $200 and expanding no-parking areas in the Upper Keys and possibly portions of the Lower Keys.
The commission agreed last Wednesday to formally vote on the higher fines at its June monthly meeting. County Commissioner Mike Forster proposed the fine increase and no-parking zone expansion after receiving complaints from Upper Keys residents and holding a neighborhood meeting.
Forster did not say where the new no-parking areas would be, but that they would be in “isolated areas.”
“This is not a blanket rush to have no-parking zones,” Forster said. “There will be very few affected areas.”
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron raised concerns about possible “unintended consequences,” but she said there may be areas in her district where parking issues have arisen and might need to be considered.
Commissioner Craig Cates wanted to make sure local residents won’t be severely impacted by new no-parking zones and the new cost of a fine.
Forster proposed placing signs throughout the county stating the amount of the new fine, so people will not have “sticker shock,” he said.
The Monroe County Commission is the second local government to consider higher parking fees in recent months. In March, the Islamorada Village Council unanimously approved an ordinance increasing the penalty for illegal parking on village streets and rights-of-way to $200.
The village previously charged a civil penalty of $30 for illegal parking, which increased to $50 if not paid within 30 days. Staff recommended raising that fine to $100 and $125, respectively.
The council, however, asked for and approved a higher penalty of $200 and $250, respectively.
Also on Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission agreed to restructure the Monroe County Land Authority and expand some of its priorities to more aggressively acquire land to protect the county from future land takings lawsuits that may be filed after the Florida Keys reach build-out, which could occur in the next decade.
Several recently enacted initiatives will be moved over to the Monroe County Land Authority, including buying vacant lots and retiring building rights as well as density reduction programs.
Also, the commission agreed to appoint Deputy County Administrator Christine Hurley as the next Land Authority director, replacing the outgoing director Charles Pattison.