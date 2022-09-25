MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County government offices, airports and schools will be open Monday, county officials announced Sunday morning.
“We are closely monitoring watching Tropical Storm Ian. Should the track change, Monroe County is prepared to respond quickly. Residents and visitors, especially in the Lower Keys and Key West, should continue closely monitoring future advisories and heed any needed directives. Do not let your guard down,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said.
The National Weather Service Key West said Sunday morning that the storm's forecast track has not changed much in relation to the Florida Keys since Saturday evening. Residents and visitors were advised to remain vigilant for any forecast changes.
Ian is forecast to intensify rapidly to hurricane strength later today or tonight as it turns toward the northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to turn north northwest Monday and reach major hurricane strength late Monday or Monday before moving near or over western Cuba. Ian will then turn north and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as the hours after midnight Monday night. Therefore, any preparations should be complete by late evening Monday. Tropical storm conditions are most probable in the Florida Keys in the Tuesday through early Wednesday time frame.
Potential impacts include storm surge, locally damaging winds with rain squalls, locally flooding rainfall, falling mainly from later Monday through Wednesday, and the threat a tornado or two in rain squalls, mainly Tuesday through at least Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.