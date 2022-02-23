STOCK ISLAND — The Monroe County Commission has unanimously approved a project that will bring 148 new transient rental units to Stock Island.
The Spottswood Company, a local development company, requested the county change the zoning district in that area of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue on Stock Island from mixed-use commercial to destination resort and approve the development agreement by the Spottswood Company to place 148 hotel and transient condo units at Key West Harbor Yacht Club on Peninsular Avenue.
The development agreement allows the Spottswood Company to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals as well as 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property.
Drawings presented at last week’s commission meeting state the units will be a mix of a three-story resort and three-story townhomes that will not exceed 38 feet in height. The project also includes swimming pool, restaurant, bar and conference center.
The zoning map change allows multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.
The commission unanimously approved the development agreement, a transfer of 24 Rate of Growth Ordinance units from another Stock Island property and zoning map change after local businessmen Ed Swift and John McGee and fisherman John Buckheim spoke in favor of the project. No residents spoke in opposition to the project.
Naval Air Station Key West Community Planning Liaison Officer Karen Taporacho, however, reminded the commission that residential and transient development is not compatible and should be discouraged in that area because of high noise from several military jets.
Smith responded that the transient units will be sound attenuated “to the appropriate noise levels.” There will be also signs alerting people to the noise levels and drone use will be prohibited, Smith said.
The commission also agreed to allow the developers to transfer density to the property from a parcel of land in Key Largo called the Barkett property.
“This approval is the first phase of a project that will really add value to Stock Island and the community there,” said Robert Spottswood Jr., president of Spottswood Management and general counsel for the company. “The focus of the resort and the brand will be about the water.”
Construction could start as early as April, Spottswood said.
The Spottswood Company envisions creating a “downtown area” for that section of Stock Island,.
The company purchased the yacht club in 2019 and has been working on bringing the transient rental units there for the past three years. The transient condos would be the third major hotel-like project to be erected in the blue-collar community in the past five years.
The company is also in negotiations to purchase the neighboring Fishman’s Seafood commercial fishing docks and fish house off Maloney Avenue and has asked the county to abandon the road, Peninsula Avenue, that separates Fishman’s Seafood and Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
Roughly 30 fishing boats and 100 fishermen work out of the 8-acre commercial fishing marina and docks at Fishman’s. The Spottswood Company plans to keep the fishermen and their boats, but will make improvements to the property and place boat racks there as the company is looking to take down at least one of the boat barns at Key West Harbor Yacht Club.