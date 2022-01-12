MONROE COUNTY — COVID transmission has reached an all-time high in Monroe County as the more-transmissible but less deadly omicron variant has sent cases skyrocketing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus tracker, the county added 1,734 new cases over the last seven days as of Monday, an increase of 81% from the previous seven days. The positivity rate was 38.71%, and there had been 26 new hospital admissions. The seven-day rate of new hospital admissions per 100 beds as of Friday was 20.31 in the county. The death toll from COVID in the county has now reached 100.
“We’re experiencing more hospitalizations but that’s not totally unexpected because of the number of positives we’re seeing,” said Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
A map of COVID transmission in the U.S. shows nearly every county in the nation is considered “high” transmission as of Monday, with only a few exceptions in sparsely populated Midwest areas.
In addition, the Monroe County School District recorded the most COVID cases it’s seen over a one week span this last week. It notched 133 students, 39 teachers and 42 support staff testing positive.
Students returned from winter break last Tuesday and a spike in cases had been expected, Eadie said, adding that he knew of no pediatric hospitalizations as of Monday.
Monroe County has boasted one of the highest vaccination rates in the state at over 82%. Mary Jo Trepka, chair of the department of epidemiology at Florida International University, said that looking at hospitalization data shows that the fully vaccinated are hospitalized far less frequently than those who have not gotten the jab.
“The vast majority of the people in the hospital are those who are unvaccinated, but there’s very, very few people in the hospital who got the booster,” she said.
The immunity provided by the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines wanes over time, Trepka said, warranting the need for a booster shot to further reduce the risk of serious illness.
“Omicron, the good news is, it’s a lower risk of hospitalization, but the bad news is it’s highly infectious,” Trepka said.
Trepka said that the timeline for immunity depends on which brand of vaccine people got. For the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, boosters are recommended two months after the initial dose. For Pfizer, it’s five months after the completion of the series and Moderna, six months after the completion of the series.
CDC data showed that 18,107 booster doses had been administered in Monroe County, covering 32.5% of the fully vaccinated population. CDC data went on to show that 14,615 of those boosters had been given to people ages 50 or older.
Eadie said the booster shot rate is lower than he’d like it to be. “It’s hard. People are fatigued of this,” he said.
Although Monroe County has a high transmission rate at the moment, Trepka said Friday it was not as high as the rate in Miami.
“Monroe is very similar to Florida as a whole, considerably better than Miami. Miami is over twice the rate we’re seeing in Monroe,” she said.
Amidst thousands of canceled flights and staffing shortages due to mass quarantining, the CDC altered its guidelines for quarantining on Dec. 27. It said that people who test positive could isolate for five days and if they were asymptomatic, they could return to daily life while wearing a mask for the next five days.
Trepka said this was due to new knowledge about how the virus operates showing that people are their most contagious in the first few days of showing symptoms.
“What the CDC was doing was it was balancing the advantages of long-term isolation versus the disadvantages,” she said.
The reduction in quarantine time, she said, was a move toward Americans coming to live with the COVID-19 similarly to how they live with other yearly viruses.
“We have to live with this virus because it’s not gonna go away,” she said.