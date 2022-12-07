MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Legislative Delegation will meet this week to prepare and set priorities for the upcoming 2023 state legislative session in March.
The delegation includes state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, both of whom represent the Florida Keys.
Earlier this month, the Monroe County Commission approved a list of priorities for the upcoming session, which includes several big-ticket new requests, including $6 million to cover shortfalls for the proposed $32 million Monroe County Emergency Operations Center in Marathon, on which the county recently broke ground, and $1.6 million to place 100 new moorings off Key West for vessels anchored off the Island City.
The county will again attempt to secure the annual $25 million Florida Keys Stewardship Act appropriation for water-quality projects and land acquisition.
The commission is again seeking to add a penny to the local sales tax to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades and for transportation needs. The county has attempted this before without success. A bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise the sales tax by one penny for flood mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session.
A recently completed study estimates it will cost $1.8 billion to elevate the county’s roads. If successful in Tallahassee, and then passed by the local voters, the sales tax increase would generate $40 million annually and could be bonded for up to $300 million.
A sales tax increase would give the county greater control over funding and not force staff and lobbyists to continually ask federal and state agencies for funding for resiliency projects, proponents say.
Rodriguez and Mooney will also be asked to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Keys in order to allow for 300 more state building allocations each for Islamorada and Marathon, and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.
This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive land-use plans maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall.
The 3rd DCA ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon.
The city of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the island chain and was allowed to keep its share of new BPAS units. County commissioners voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well, but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.
Since the ruling, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. Then-governor Rick Scott and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
The Monroe County Commission is also pursuing to repeal or amend HB 735, a preemption bill that prohibits local government occupational licensing affecting local contractors and tradespeople. The bill passed in 2021 and the county estimated more than 300 people could lose their jobs or businesses because of the new law.
The commission also made a priority of working with the state Legislature to support home rule and fight against preemption bills and preserve affordable wind-storm property insurance rates by opposing efforts to increase premiums, eliminate the cap on annual increases, reduce coverage and reduce eligibility.