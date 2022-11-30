TALLAHASSEE — Monroe County commissioners are hoping to gain more traction this upcoming state legislative session on an effort to add a penny to the local sales tax to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades.
The county has attempted this before. A bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise the sales tax by one cent for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the Florida House of Representatives.
A recently completed study estimates that that it will cost $1.8 billion to elevate the county’s roads. If successful in Tallahassee, and then passed by the local voters, the sales tax increase would generate $40 million annually and could be bonded for up to $300 million.
A sales tax increase would give the county greater control over funding and not force its staff and lobbyists to continually ask federal and state agencies for funding for resiliency projects, proponents say.
The commission has again included the request to raise sales tax by a penny in its state legislative agenda, which the commissioners approved at its November meeting.
“Support authorization for Monroe, a non-charter county, to levy a Charter County and Regional Transportation System penny surtax (subject to local voter approval) to help fund the County’s transportation-related infrastructure like road elevation and transportation capital projects,” the county’s legislative agenda states.
County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson reiterated that this is challenging issue, will take a “robust commitment” and may require a multi-year effort.
Tennyson has worked with representatives of Florida’s Small County Coalition to educate state legislators on the need for small counties like Monroe to implement new sales taxes to fund critical infrastructure projects.
The commission’s decision to include an additional penny of sales tax in its state legislative agenda was at the same meeting where Key Largo resident Stephanie Russo requested the commission expedite sea-level rise projects and funding for those projects in her community of Twin Lakes, which regularly experience flooding during high tides and rain storms.
Russo told the commission that her neighborhood has flooded every day since the beginning of September and the flooding is impacting the “quality of life, safety and well being.” She said her neighborhood cannot receive essential county services and noted that two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not able to respond to a burglary alarm in her neighborhood because they could not drive through the flood waters, she said. Her husband eventually drove the two deputies from their patrol vehicles to the home and back to the vehicles, she said.
On heavy flooding days, the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail to homes in Twin Lakes, Russo added.
The commission is seeking avenues for additional revenue after hearing from Russo and residents of Stillwright Point in Key Largo after continually hearing from residents of those communities who are battling nuisance flooding on a regular basis.
The county has been struggling to secure funding for mitigation projects and has discussed creating neighborhood property tax districts, where the communities themselves could pay for the projects.
Last year, Key Largo residents asked the commission to make such as property tax Keys-wide or look for other sources of revenue to pay because of the financial burden it would place on residents in those individual neighborhoods. That request motivated the commission to instead propose the sales tax increase.
The county’s prior legislative effort was doomed shortly after the county commission agreed to ask the state Legislature to pass it. Several members of the executive committee of the Monroe County Republican Party were vocally opposed to a tax increase and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Keys, declined to sponsor the bill, despite the all-Republican county commission requesting it. The bill was eventually sponsored by Democrat Annette Taddeo, who at that time represented southern Miami-Dade County and not the Keys.
“I am adamantly opposed to any and all tax increases — particularly at a time when the state of Florida has a nearly $3 billion revenue shortfall,” Rodriguez said last session. “Placing an undue and unnecessary tax burden on our residents is fiscally irresponsible. Reinforcing, upgrading and building new infrastructure to combat the effects of sea-level rise is of paramount importance, but these infrastructure investments should be paid for with existing financing mechanisms and/or funding sources — not tax increases.”
When asked about existing funding, Rodriguez cited the bill that created the new Resilient Florida Grant Program, which issues grants to municipalities to cover the cost of preparing for flooding and sea-level rise. However, that bill takes money away from existing projects such as affordable housing.
Last session, Monroe County Republican Executive Committee member Casey Scheu questioned the costs of some of the county’s proposed projects, arguing they could be done cheaper. He also said the county should look at other finding sources, such as going after the local bed tax, which was established to fund Monroe County Tourist Development Council projects such as tourism-based capital projects, special events and advertising.
Spending bed tax is limited to tourist-dependent projects because of how the laws were crafted by state legislators.