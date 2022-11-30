Flooding

Tidal flooding in some bayside Key Largo neighborhoods has become a recurring problem.

 File photo by RHONDA HAAG/Monroe County

TALLAHASSEE — Monroe County commissioners are hoping to gain more traction this upcoming state legislative session on an effort to add a penny to the local sales tax to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades.

The county has attempted this before. A bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise the sales tax by one cent for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the Florida House of Representatives.

