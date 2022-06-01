NORTH KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission plans to hold a public hearing June 15 to consider increasing the Card Sound Road toll by $8.5% for most motorists.
The change requires an ordinance and authorizes the county’s engineering services director to inform the Florida Department of Transportation about the increases.
The proposed two-axle toll for SunPass and transponder users would increase by 7 cents to 87 cents, while the three-axle toll would increase by 9 cents to $1.14, with each additional axle also increasing by 9 cents to $1.14.
Also, due to the increased administrative cost for collecting and processing toll-by-plate users, the county is seeking a base two-axle rate of $1.31 and a three-axle rate $1.71. Each additional axle would also be $1.71.
“If approved at the June meeting, a new toll rate on Card Sound Road will take effect on Oct. 1, 2022,” said Judith Clarke, Monroe County director of Engineering Services. “The SunPass and other transponders rates will be adjusted following the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which is done each year.
“In addition to the CPI adjustment, this year, it is being proposed to implement a separate rate structure for toll-by-plate customers. The proposed toll-by-plate per axle rates are 50% higher than the SunPass rates. This reflects the higher costs associated with collecting toll-by-plate revenue and the lower overall collection rate for toll-by-plate. This proposal is similar to how other tolling operations work in Florida, where some charge double the transponder rate rather than 50% that Monroe County is proposing.”
Because of Monroe County’s inter-operability agreements, most transponders located throughout the country (like PeachPass and EZ-Pass) work the same way SunPass does and would not have any additional costs other than the CPI adjustment, Clarke said. SunPass mini-stickers are a one-time cost of $5.
According to Clarke, the Card Sound Road toll helps fund maintenance costs of the road and future repair and replacement of its five bridges.