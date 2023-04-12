MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission last week agreed to move forward with a series of changes to long-standing policies on floodplain and downstairs enclosure regulations after real estate agents, contractors and title company representatives complained about how burdensome those rules have become and are impacting residents and people trying to sell homes.
The commission agreed to seek changes to regulations restricting construction materials in downstairs enclosures in the floodplain to screen or open lattice walls, to expand the current limitation of 299 square feet of construction for such enclosures and to waive the Transfer of Ownership Inspection Program for downstairs enclosures, which is a requirement in the Monroe County Remedial Plan with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The county commissioners asked planning staff to increase the size of downstairs enclosures to the same size or similar to what the cities of Islamorada and Marathon allow, which is an unlimited amount. The county’s 299-square-foot rule was put in place before Islamorada and Marathon incorporated, and FEMA never followed up with those Keys cities after incorporation.
People in the real estate and construction trades called the county’s rules burdensome and onerous.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger reminded the public and the commission that any attempt to allow habitable downstairs enclosures in the floodplain “is not going to fly” with FEMA. The county joined FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program in 1973, but the county was put on probation because it violated FEMA policies, including not enforcing prohibitions on property owners using downstairs enclosures as living space.
The county government worked for years to improve its relationships with FEMA, which led to the county being taken off probation and a reduction in insurance rates for Florida Keys property owners covered by the NFIP. Flood insurance is required for property owners who have mortgages on homes built in flood zones.
Commissioner David Rice, the longest serving county commissioner, told the audience that Islamorada and Marathon “didn’t get busted (by FEMA), the county did,” he said.
“If you follow the sequence of events, you will understand the history,” Rice said.
“I would not recommend a wholesale appeal of repealing all of the floodplain rules with FEMA,” Shillinger added.
For more than a decade, the county tightened its regulations dealing with downstairs enclosures. In return, Monroe County has been included in FEMA’s Community Rating System program, which has led to a lowering of flood insurance rates.
During last Thursday’s workshop with industry representatives, there was no mention of the Community Rating System program and the millions of dollars a year it saves NFIP ratepayers in the Keys.
Like Rice, Shillinger reminded the public that the county, not Islamorada and Marathon, was put on probation by FEMA and “that is why they don’t have rules we do,” Shillinger said. Shillnger also noted that FEMA reimbursed the county for $34 million in cleanup expenses after Hurricane Irma.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said he would meet with FEMA representatives at their regional office in Atlanta or headquarters in Washington, D.C. to lobby them to allow the changes.
Last month, the commission passed a resolution that would allow property owners and their real estate agents to sell their homes without fear of a legal reprisal while homeowners apply for the transfer of ownership inspections and have them conducted. The real estate professionals were vocal about asking the county to protect them from future lawsuits from buyers.