Flood meeting

The Marathon Government Center was filled with industry professionals for the workshop, including 130 Zoom participants.

 KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County

MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission last week agreed to move forward with a series of changes to long-standing policies on floodplain and downstairs enclosure regulations after real estate agents, contractors and title company representatives complained about how burdensome those rules have become and are impacting residents and people trying to sell homes.

The commission agreed to seek changes to regulations restricting construction materials in downstairs enclosures in the floodplain to screen or open lattice walls, to expand the current limitation of 299 square feet of construction for such enclosures and to waive the Transfer of Ownership Inspection Program for downstairs enclosures, which is a requirement in the Monroe County Remedial Plan with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

