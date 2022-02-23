KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission last week approved a series of recommendations designed to help alleviate traffic on U.S. 1. for the Florida Department of Transportation to include in its five-year work plan.
The highest-ranked items from that list include adding bus stops and improving associated amenities, enhancing bicycling lanes and pedestrian facilities, improvements to problematic intersections, adding more turn lanes and signage, potential changes to the Upper Keys weigh station, prioritizing Snake Creek Bridge reconstruction as a fixed-span bridge, improving and increasing public transit opportunities, including the possible development of “park and rides,” and consideration of a Miami-Key West water ferry service.
In 2021, the county hosted public input workshops and online questionnaires to put together the Transportation Master Plan. The final product had 183 projects on the solutions list, of which 58 were already in the current FDOT work program. Before the process was completed, the county created the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, which has a representative from each of the five municipalities in Monroe County and one from the county, to rank the projects.
The elected boards of the county and municipalities narrowed their concerns to the top 10 to 15 for each area. County staff then merged the collective results to 36 items, which the committee ranked and the Monroe County Commission approved.
“We recognize our partnership with the FDOT is important to address and solve transportation issues affecting all of the Florida Keys while maintaining safe and efficient access and travel along U.S. 1,” County Mayor David Rice stated in a letter sent to FDOT District 6 Secretary Stacey Miller. “We look forward to working together to achieve our collective goals.”
Historian honored
The commission and two famous authors during last week’s meeting paid tribute to retiring Key West historian Tom Hambright.
Hambright, who has overseen the Florida History section at the Key West Library for several decades, is retiring, but the county has named him “historian emeritus.”
“Thank you for everything you have done for the community, library and me personally” author Judy Blume said in a video honoring Hambright. “You are so kind, so generous and so funny.”
Author Tom Corcoran added that Hambright “inspired me,” and “I admire your vast knowledge and congratulate you on a great career.”
Hambright has served the Monroe County Public Library and the entire Florida Keys community as local historian for the past 36 years. He is acclaimed for his extensive knowledge of the history of the Keys, not just throughout Monroe County, but worldwide.
In his 36 years of library service, Hambright has given presentations on local history to nearly every organization in the Keys and is known far beyond this community as the “Keys Historian.” In this capacity, he has worked with authors, students, journalists, film producers and scholars, sharing his wealth of knowledge, and is a frequent guest authority on The History Channel, FOX Nation, Food Network, HGTV and other networks.
In 1999, Hambright was honored as Monroe County Employee of the Year. The city of Key West declared Jan. 5, 2016, as “Tom Hambright Day.” In 2017, the Key West Art and Historical Society honored Hambright with the Scotti Merrill Preservation Award.
“Under Tom’s guidance, the Florida History archival collection has grown to be an extensive collection of unique materials. But Tom’s own knowledge is the real treasure of the collection,” the presentation naming Hambright historian emeritus stated. “Tom Hambright has been an extraordinary ambassador for Monroe County, a valued colleague to his fellow employees and a historic treasure to the community. We are forever grateful for Tom’s 36 years of extraordinary on behalf of Monroe County.”
Home buy-out
The commission also approved purchasing four private lots totaling $2.5 million through a federal grant program designed to reduce flood insurance payouts in some of the most vulnerable areas to flooding and reduce the number of buildable lots in the Keys. The program also helps the county reduce its liability to potential takings lawsuits when the Keys reach buildout and no more state-issued building permits can be issued to the county.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Disaster Recovery is the administrator of a Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development. The purpose of the voluntary home buyout program is to acquire properties that are in a Special Flood Hazard Area and in high-risk flood areas to help reduce the impact of future disasters, and to assist property owners to relocate outside the threat of flooding.