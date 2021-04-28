MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to move forward with allowing its trash haulers to raise commercial rates, despite the haulers being granted a 10-year, no-bid contract from the commission eight years ago and without the commissioners seeing any documentation showing that a rate increase is warranted.
Instead, the commissioners relied on the word of the operators of the three of the waste haulers: Waste Management, Marathon Garbage Service and Keys Sanitary Services. All three are seeking to be paid what the hauler of the Ocean Reef Club’s provider is charging, which is roughly more than a $1 more per yard.
The commission during last Wednesday’s meeting seemed in favor of the rate increase but will officially vote on it at their next meeting int May.
All three of the representatives and operators of the haulers spoke of increased costs and the ability to staff trucks. Greg Sullivan, who oversees Waste Management in the Florida Keys, spoke of unanticipated costs such as hurricane response. He also referenced people being home more during COVID-19 pandemic and generating more trash for curbside pickup.
“Every business raises rates,” Sullivan said. “We need this to survive.”
Monroe County Commissioners spoke in favor of the increase, despite a previous commission granting the three haulers contracts without putting it out to bid. The contracts for residential and commercial service total roughly $12 million a year.
Commissioner Craig Cates said the proposal “goes against everything I believe in about raising rates” when a contract was in place, but called the proposal a “special circumstance.”
However, not one county commissioner requested an audit or financial documentation showing that such an increase is warranted.
No business or local chamber of commerce spoke on the issue on Wednesday, and there had been little discussion prior to the meeting that the waste haulers were going to ask for a rate increase.
However, the agenda item was advertised as a “discussion and direction of the Franchisee’s request to make commercial solid waste rates the same across the county,” not an increase in rates.