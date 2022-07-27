Monroe County seal

MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission took up several environmental issues, including sea-level rise and flooding, and agreed to move forward on a smoking ban at county beaches during its meeting Wednesday, July 20, in Marathon.

Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley gave a presentation on a federal grant the county has been chasing for the past year that would help pay the cost of residents wanting or needing to elevate their homes.

tohara@keysnews.com