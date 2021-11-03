MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission will discuss and vote Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a series of recommendations and proposals designed to ease traffic on U.S. 1 and make the main artery through the Florida Keys safer.
The commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center and the recommendations will be passed along to the Florida Department of Transportation for possible implementation. Information on watching or participating in the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
In May, the Monroe County Commission approved the completion of a U.S. 1 transportation master plan to provide recommendations to improve traffic flow within the county. The county’s transportation consultant, AECOM, was hired to complete the study through the county’s transportation planning program, which was funded through a joint participation agreement with FDOT.
The development of the master plan has included a review of existing information, such as traffic volumes, crash data and transit information, and meetings with stakeholders. The goal was to come up with a proposed project list of roadway improvements and solutions to address the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit and vehicular traffic.
The master plan is intended to offer a comprehensive analysis of U.S. 1 transportation and includes a full range of potential improvement projects, according to county planning staff.
The master plan included a total of 183 projects, with 58 already programmed in the current FDOT Five-Year Work Program, said Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county.
County planning staff has since come up with 11 other recommendations for FDOT, which Schemper called a “starting point.” The commission is scheduled to discuss those 11 proposals on Wednesday.
The recommendations include reconfiguring certain intersections and adding turn lanes between mile markers 77 and 83, Schemper said.
“Many of the problems stem from getting on and off U.S. 1 in a safe and timely manner,” said County Commissioner David Rice, who lobbied for the traffic master plan.
County planning staff wants the commission to ask each of the Keys municipalities to come up with 10 to 15 recommendations as well, Schemper said.
U.S. 1 is the Florida Keys' most dangerous roadway, given the rates of speed motorists travel and a lack of center divide barriers.
There were 5,050 crashes on U.S. 1 between 2014-2018, with 69 of those involving fatalities, according to a presentation by FDOT.