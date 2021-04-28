MONROE COUNTY — As more Florida Keys residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the Monroe County Commission has begun discussions on easing restrictions and deciding what upcoming events and festivals it should allow.
County commissioners received a report last Wednesday from the local emergency management and Florida Department of Health representatives about how the average daily number of cases have dropped from about 16 a day last month to 14 this month and how the number of Keys residents vaccinated is about 42%.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Florida Department of Health, urged the commission and the community to remain vigilant.
“We are in the fourth quarter, but not the end of the game,” Eadie said. “We have done a good job to get to this point.”
The commissioners are discussing whether to allow Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations and returning to regular operations of county libraries. Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county libraries, talked about having “limited capacity” programs and still having rules requiring people to socially distance.
The commissioners deemed the 7 Mile Bridge Run a success and said it showed that the county is ready to handle some larger events. However, Eadie reminded them the run took place after consultation with the county emergency managers and the health department resulted in changes to the race.
Commissioner Mike Forster wanted the county and Keys cities “to be on the same page” when it comes to allowing events and festivals, he said. Commissioner David Rice agreed, saying the county needs to work with cities on establishing uniform policies.
The commission agreed to bring back a more specific list of events to allow in the coming days, weeks and months.