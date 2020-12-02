KEY LARGO — A road preservation project is scheduled to begin Monday as part of an ongoing county effort to prolong the pavement life of neighborhood roads.
On Dec. 7, Pavement Technology Inc. will begin treating roads in the Lake Surprise Estates and Sexton Cove subdivisions that were resurfaced in 2016, as well as Grouper Lane, which was recently resurfaced as part of a drainage improvement project.
The project should take approximately three days to complete. This treatment is expected to extend the life of the pavement up to eight years, according to Kristen Livengood, county spokeswoman.
The project will not affect traffic along U.S. 1.
During the treatment period, roads will not be accessible to traffic for approximately 30 minutes. Access for emergency vehicles will remain available and the contractor will work to minimize inconvenience to residents, Livengood said. The contractor will also place signs the day before in the neighborhoods scheduled to be treated.
The process involves applying a liquid rejuvenator to roads early in the pavement lifecycle to extend the life and minimize more costly repairs such resurfacing.
The rejuvenator is sprayed on the road and allowed to penetrate the asphalt before a light coating of sand is placed over it to provide short-term friction and act as a blotting agent. The following day all treated roads are swept to remove the sand.
In April, the crew treated 55 miles of county-maintained roads from Lower Sugarloaf to Little Torch Key that were resurfaced as part of the Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Project. Roads in Big Pine Key will be treated in early 2021.