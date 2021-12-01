UPPER KEYS — The Monroe County government is developing guidelines and criteria for minimum requirements for structures four stories or more built prior to January 2000, all of which are located in the Upper Keys.
The work to develop new guidelines comes just months after the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a mid-rise condominium building in Surfside. Following the collapse, the Monroe County Commission directed staff to explore options on how to monitor the safe occupation of aging buildings in Monroe County.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission received a presentation from Monroe County Assistant Building Inspector Rey Ortiz and then directed its staff to explore options on how to monitor the safe occupation of existing structures in unincorporated Monroe County.
Unincorporated Monroe currently has approximately 870 structures built before 2000 that are not single-family or duplex homes, according to information from the Monroe County Property Appraiser and Monroe County’s GIS database.
Thirteen percent are greater than two stories in height, more than 67% are located north of mile marker 91 and 32% are condominiums.
How unsafe structures are inspected or declared unsafe is outside the scope of the Florida Building Code. Therefore, local jurisdictions may choose to implement property and building maintenance regulations or standards, Ortiz told the commission.
The county has an existing unsafe process, but this process depends on concerns reported from residents and observers to determine when to initiate an investigation into potentially unsafe buildings, structures, equipment, or service systems, Ortiz said.
The process includes an inspection of the several systems of the building, including structural, electrical, gas, mechanical and plumbing systems. The current review of unsafe structures in unincorporated Monroe is not a preemptive maintenance program and is not a comprehensive review of the current building inventory.
“Maintenance of the structural integrity of buildings in Monroe County is of critical importance to the health and safety of our residents,” Ortiz said. “The county will continue its current process outlined in the Monroe County Code, while monitoring Miami-Dade County adoptions, as well as any updates to the Florida Building Code or Florida Statutes.”
County commissioners seemed torn on waiting to see what the state and Miami-Dade County does first and moving on a parallel track, or moving forward with the county’s own plan.
Commissioner Craig Cates did not want “to reinvent the wheel.”
“The collapse occurred in Dade,” Cates said. “They are really working on this.”
Commissioner Michelle Coldiron lobbied for waiting for state and Miami, but also starting to work on policy now, which the commission chose to do.