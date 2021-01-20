MONROE COUNTY — County leaders will discuss and vote on several important issues facing the Florida Keys on Wednesday, Jan. 20, including ROGO units and affordable housing and impacts and concerns about the two-day lobster mini-season in July.
The Monroe County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. The commissioners will meet in person, but the public can only participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found on the agenda portion of the county website at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission will vote on adopting amendments to its comprehensive land-use plan to allow for 300 more state-issued Rate of Growth Ordinance units to be used for early hurricane evacuation rental properties.
The ROGO units can only be used for projects where tenants must leave 48 hours before a hurricane is scheduled to make landfall in the Keys, not 24 hours like other residents.
The commission has voted twice in the past year to accept the units, but two new commissioners were seated in November. This vote would be to make changes to the county’s land use regulations. If the commission again says yes, the amendments would be sent to the state for review and eventual approval.
The commission will also vote Wednesday to grant an extension of time to give 88 ROGO units to the developers of an affordable housing project on Lower Sugarloaf Key.
Last month, the Monroe County Planning Commission unanimously approved a major conditional use permit for the project called the Dockside & the Landings Apartments, located on South Point Drive.
At the meeting a large group of Lower Sugarloaf Key residents voiced opposition to the project, calling the project too dense and not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
Time is now running out on the allocation of the ROGO units and an extension is needed.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron will give an update on the creation of a task force that will look at environmental and safety issues with the two-day lobster mini-season in July.
Coldiron has spoken with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board Chair Robert Spottswood, FWC biologist John Hunt, FWC Lt. Dave Dipre, city leaders in Islamorada and Marathon, and representatives of the environmental group Last Stand, which has been in discussions with the FWC on creating a tagging system that would better track the number of lobsters each diver takes.
The FWC board is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal this year. In the past several decades, local residents and elected leaders have raised concerns about safety issues and impacts to the fragile Keys coral reef.
Also on Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission will formally vote to give the Key West Housing Authority $400,000 this year to help defray expenses at the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens.