KEY LARGO — Monroe County Mayor David Rice has called for a discussion of a proposal to give tax breaks to property owners who rent their properties to workers at affordable rates.
The Monroe County Commission will discuss the idea at its Wednesday, Sept. 21, meeting in Key Largo, when it will also approve its annual property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The commission’s regular meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and the budget hearing starts at 5 p.m., both at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside.
Rice’s proposal comes as the Florida Keys are facing a workforce housing crisis, with rents for a one-bedroom apartment exceeding $2,000 a month. Homes that are a property owners residence are given a homestead property tax break under the state’s Save Our Homes act, but those who rent to workers are not given such a break and face far more in annual property taxes levied by the county, Keys city governments, the school district and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.
The county is proposing a a 9% property tax increase in 2022-23 above the rolled-back rate — the tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue as the current year. However, property owners with a homestead exemption will pay less in taxes than their counterparts not covered by Save Our Homes.
“We building it on the front end, but not protecting it on the back end,” Rice said of affordable housing in the Keys. “We are getting to a critical point. We are going to have to do something.”
Rice’s proposal will probably have to come by way of state bill, changing how homes and properties are taxed, he said.
“The state Legislature should not have a problem with it, because affordable housing is now a problem across the state,” Rice said.
Florida counties and cities are looking at ways to help workers and subsidize rental and mortgage costs.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has proposed that county dole out an $85 million to help homeowners and renters struggling to pay their rents and mortgages.
The mayor proposed allocating $22.5 million to provide 15,000 eligible county households up to $1,500 to use for housing costs such as mortgages, property insurance, homeowner association fees and utility bills and make families with children younger than 18, seniors and people with disabilities the priority.