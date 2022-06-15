The three waste haulers — Waste Management, Marathon Garbage Service and Keys Sanitary — cited rising fuel prices and housing costs for its employees in requesting the increases.
Waste Management is requesting a 9.7% monthly residential rate increase to $21.92, a 4% residential haul-out fee increase to $96.08 and a 4% monthly commercial haul-out rate increase to $103.37, according to a county analysis.
Marathon Garbage is requesting 12.9% increase in monthly residential rates to $21.31 and Keys Sanitary is requesting a 12.6% increase in monthly residential rates to $21.32, according to the county analysis.
The commission briefly discussed the rate increase proposal last month, but postponed the discussion until Wednesday’s meeting in Key Largo.
Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys, argued the current proposed residential trash rate is lower than Miami-Dade’s, which is increasing to $509 from $479, Sullivan said.
Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson told the commission last month that diesel fuel rates were pretty stable since 2014, but have increased by 26% in the past two months.
Last year, the commission approved commercial trash rate increase that increased the rate by .5% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, by .6% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in the Middle Keys and by .5% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss and hear presentations about road, bridge and building elevation proposals and projects designed to mitigate king tides, coastal flooding and sea-level rise.