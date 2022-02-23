MONROE COUNTY — County staff has been working to provide better customer service with a new electronic permitting and plans review system, according to county officials. This software, once implemented, will replace the current system that requires applicants to drive to a county building department office and submit paper plans and related documents.
Monroe County and the software company’s staff will hold a question and answer session from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, during a Zoom webinar. The public is invited to ask questions about how the new permitting system will work and learn about its benefits, which are expected to include improved permit review timeframes and the ability to submit documents at any time of day or night from a home or office. The link for the webinar is available at monroecounty-fl.gov/calendar.
“This will allow the entire permitting process to move more quickly since multiple disciplines can review the plans at the same time, rather than one at a time done now with this current outdated system,” Permitting Administrative Director Ed Koconis said. “Staff is looking forward to this migration, and we are confident the new system will bring much-needed improvements.”
Additional information will be available in the near future at monroecounty-fl.gov/building, including how to create a permitting account, how to submit for a building permit and other videos and tutorials. The new electronic system is expected to go live in mid-2022.