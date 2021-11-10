MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Monroe County Veterans Affairs is co-hosting a ceremony with Key Largo VFW Post 10211 to honor all who served at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo. The Key Largo School band will be playing a selection of patriotic songs. The U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard will be presenting the colors.
During the same time, Veterans Affairs will be participating in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park in Key West.
Later that day, county staff will participate in the Key West Veterans Day Parade at 4 p.m. The Key West parade is hosted by JIATF-South and will run along Duval Street.
Veterans Day celebrates the formal ending of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, and is a national holiday observed for all honorably discharged veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“This is a day to honor all of our American heroes who selflessly served our Country,” said Cathy Crane, director of Veterans Affairs. “There is no better way to show our pride than being able to participate in Monroe County ceremonies honoring our Veterans.”
Monroe County veterans can visit monroecounty-fl.gov/va for more information on local services or call 305-295-5150.