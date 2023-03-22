KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission will vote this week to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances for just over $50 million.

The commission meets Wednesday, March 22, starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo. The agenda for the meeting and information on participating in the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

