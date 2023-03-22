KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission will vote this week to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances for just over $50 million.
The commission meets Wednesday, March 22, starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo. The agenda for the meeting and information on participating in the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission will vote on authorizing County Administrator Roman Gastesi to sign an agreement with AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation for the lease and purchase of three Leonardo helicopters upon finalizing the terms of the agreement with the County Attorney’s Office in an amount not to exceed $52 million for the Trauma Star air ambulance program.
Last month, Sheriff Rick Ramsay addressed the commission on the need for new helicopters. Some aircraft in the county’s leet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25, Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters, told the commission.
In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.
The sheriff’s office has started looking at other helicopter brands and found only one, Leonardo, meets the Trauma Star “mission profile,” which includes “lift, range and speed,” Ramsay said.
While expensive, the program is well-used and the program is operating “in the black,” Ramsay said.
Gastesi called Trauma Star is “one of the most important things we (the county) do.”
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the sheriff’s office and Monroe County Fire Rescue. The sheriff’s office staffs the pilots and program director, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by the fire department.
Last year, Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals while also providing advanced life support to those patients. The program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year.
Trauma Star is one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country, Ramsay said. For perspective, the national average for similar programs is 264 patients a year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association of Air Medical Services. The Trauma Star average is more than five times that amount.
There are now three Trauma Star helicopters, one of which is based at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and the other two at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
Trauma Star is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.
TRANSIT STUDY
The commission will vote Wednesday to allocate $300,000 for a study to determine where and how transit in Monroe County is currently being utilized. The findings will lead to the prioritization of how the county will build and operate a future transit system, according to the county.
The county government has invested a significant amount of money on transportation and transit in the past year.
In October, the county created and filled a new transit director position at $197,000-a-year plus benefits, even though the county does not have buses or a transportation department, yet. Gastesi hired Richard Clark from Ponte Vedra Beach as the county transit executive director. Clark is the third highest paid department director at the county, following Airports Director Richard Strickland and Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson.
In December, the commission agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to help beef up public transportation between Key West and Stock Island. One proposal is to fund an electric car service or expand public transit between those two locations.
HAWK MISSILE SITE
The commission will rescind a prior agreement and vote on anew agreement to swap the county-owned property at Higgs Beach in Key West for the city-owned Hawk Missile Site near the Key West International Airport.
Earlier this month, the Key West City Commission approved an agreement with some changes from when the commission approved months ago. In exchange for the former missile sight, the county has agreed to build an elevated bike path connecting Government Road to South Roosevelt within four years of the transfer. The city has one year to submit its design plans to the county.
In addition, the county would have to build a new multi-use sports field at Higgs Beach. If that is not possible, the county would be required to build one at the former missile site.
If the county fails to meet the terms of the approved inter local agreement within four years, the city would be owed liquidated damages of $2 million.
The county needs the Hawk Missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Airports Director Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk Missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.