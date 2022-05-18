KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission will vote this week on increasing the maximum allowable building height for homes to 40 feet in order to help homeowners mitigate against storms and flooding.
The new height restriction, up from the current 35 feet, will only be for new homes or retrofitting old homes that do not meet current building code for flood mitigation, according to Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county government.
Commissioners meet all day at the Harvey Government Center in Key West on Wednesday, May 18, starting at 9 a.m. People can attend in public or participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to mitigate from flooding and storm damage.
“We have been asking people to go up, so it makes sense to give them a little more at the top,” County Mayor David Rice said.
Raising allowable building height has been a controversial subject in the past in the Florida Keys and attempts to raise it in the past for affordable housing projects has been met with some resistance.
However, with sea-level rise being an ongoing problem in the Keys, raising building height as become less controversial.
If approved on Wednesday, the commission will send the proposal, along with a series of other flood-plan amendments, to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees growth and development in the Keys, for comments.
The DEO will then send it back to the Monroe County Commission for final approval, Schemper said.
The commission will also vote on budgeting $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to bring free car or transportation service between Stock Island and Key West.
The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, said Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan.
The county is considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in the village of Islamorada since November 2018.
A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, plans to attend the meeting and give a presentation and answer questions by the commission, Matthews said.
The commission plans to vote on budgeting the funds because the deadline for the grant is two days after the meeting, Matthews said.
One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island, Matthews said.
The proposal has evolved since it was first discussed at last month’s Monroe County Commission meeting, Matthews said.
The county is also considering offering a free “micro” transit system that would connect people on Stock Island to a transportation hub, where the riders would then catch a shuttle or some other form of transportation into Key West, according to Matthews.