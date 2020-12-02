MONROE COUNTY — As COVID-19 cases increase in the Florida Keys and elsewhere, a few of the more visible local patients, Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates Cates and his family, continue to recover from the virus.
Cates, wife Cheryl and daughter Crystal, who were hospitalized at Lower Keys Medical Center with COVID-19, were later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to a social media post from the couple’s daughter, Tammy Cates Berard.
Cates wrote in a text Monday that he could not talk on the phone because he was “still struggling for air.”
“Good morning everyone. It’s great to be able to say that,” Cates wrote on his Facebook page Sunday. “I want to thank everyone for their help, support and prayers that saved our lives. I’m out of ICU and in an intermediate recovery room working on my breathing strength.
“Cheryl Hollon Cates is being worked off the ventilator and making good progress. Crystal is a few days behind in her recovery, but she is strong. We have a long road of recovery but won’t stop fighting. There are so many to thank especially my family! All the prayers and love has sustained us and please continue. Thank you everyone.”
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday, with almost half — 80 — in Key West.
The increases bring the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,381, including 103 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 1,915, while Key Largo increased to 437 cases, Marathon 319, Tavernier 212, Summerland Key 102, Islamorada 81, Big Pine Key 69, Cudjoe Key 17 and Sugarloaf 14.
State-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases drew closer to 1 million, jumping to 985,297 during the weekend, with 18,442 total resident deaths. The state’s positivity rate continued to fluctuate, rising slightly to 7.12%, while Monroe County’s positivity rate fell to 7.48%. Infectious disease experts say a positivity rate under 5% indicates a disease is under control.
There have been 27 coronavirus-related deaths in Monroe County since the start of the pandemic in March. On Monday, there were nine people hospitalized with the virus at Lower Keys Medical Center.
Cold and flu season is right around the corner, which could compound the demand for medical services, according to health officials.
“If you wear your mask and wash your hands, you’ll prevent getting those diseases, or at least you’ll really cut the chances down,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said recently.
“Our behaviors are what’s going to drive our results here. So we need to be really careful and really vigilant. That’s the reality, that’s where we are.”
US1 Radio’s Morning Magazine reported last week that 35 inmates at the Monroe County jail had tested positive recently for the coronavirus. All of the cases tested were either very mild or asymptomatic, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
All appropriate inmates and staff are being tested, Linhardt said. The affected inmates have been moved to a separate wing of the jail and are in single cells where they are being medically monitored while under quarantine.
The Key West City Commission voted unanimously last week to approve emergency orders imposing stricter mask rules, as well as canceling all special events on city properties through Dec. 31.
As cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found atmonroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a new walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, located at 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24 to 48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at curative.com.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. On Plantation Key, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All testing events are scheduled as weather permits.