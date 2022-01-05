UPPER KEYS
• Curative. Appointments at curative.com. Free PCR testing, self-collected at Founders Park, 87000 Overseas Highway. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Advanced Urgent Care. 100460 Overseas Highway. Patients can pre-register for testing and download the Antibody Screening form at www.urgentcarefloridakeys.com, or call 305-294-0011.
• Islamorada Medical Center. 305-852-9300, 90130 Old Highway, second floor.
• Good Health Clinic provides diagnostic testing at its Tavernier office, 91555 Overseas Highway, Suite 2. . 305-853-1788. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing for current patients and those who qualify.
• CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic. 888-300-4419; 99434 Overseas Highway. Drive-up tests limited; appointments available to patients who qualify; Make an appointment at Minute Clinic.
• RAHEC. 305-743-7111, ext. 210; Testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• Ocean Reef Medical Center. For Ocean Reef Club members only. 305-367-2600; 50 Barracuda Lane.
• Walgreens. 99501 Overseas Highway. Appointments at walgreens.com.
MIDDLE KEYS
• Advanced Urgent Care. 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 102. Patients can pre-register for testing and download the antibody screening form at urgentcarefloridakeys.com, or call 305-294-0011.
• CHI. Free Testing following screening. 305-252-4820 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org. Make an appointment online at chisouthfl.org. 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Drive through Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
• Good Health Clinic provides diagnostic testing at its Marathon office at Bayview Medical Building, 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 101. 305-853-1788. Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing for current patients and those who qualify.
• RAHEC. 305-743-7111, ext. 210. Testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• Walgreens. 5271 Overseas and 10870 Overseas Highway. Appointments at walgreens.com.
LOWER KEYS
• RAHEC. 305-743-7111, ext. 210. Testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic Stock Island. 305-295-2858; 5610 Overseas Highway. Appointments at Minute Clinic.
• Marquesa Medical. 305-504-5611. In home/mobile PCR testing, results in one to two days. Serving Key West to mile marker 25. marquesamedical.com.
• Walgreens. 30351 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Appointments at walgreens.com.