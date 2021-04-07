MONROE COUNTY — On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total number of cases in the Florida Keys to 6,531.
Of those new cases, 17 were in Key West, 10 on Big Pine Key, nine in Marathon, five apiece in Tavernier and Islamorada, four in Key Largo, three on Cudjoe Key and one in Key Colony Beach. Two were non-residents.
As of Wednesday, there have been 3,068 cases reported in Key West, 990 in Key Largo, 737 in Marathon, 480 in Tavernier and 227 in Islamorada. Other area totals include 165 cases in Summerland Key, 152 in Big Pine Key, 70 in Cudjoe Key, 64 in Stock Island, 43 in Key Colony Beach and 33 in Sugarloaf Key.
State-wide, there have been 2,052,441 cases reported in Florida, resulting in 33,338 deaths. In the Florida Keys, there have been 49 deaths.
There are currently five people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate last week dropped below that of state. The state rate was 6.36%, while Monroe County fell to 5.86%.
According to the Monroe County School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 292 cases reported since the beginning of the school year, including 217 students, 36 teachers and 39 staff members.
Beginning Monday, April 5, all persons 18 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.
As of last Friday, 5,762,310 people in the state have been vaccinated, while in Monroe County, 22,520 have received either the single-dose J&J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
For more information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at monroe.floridahealth.gov.