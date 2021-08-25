MONROE COUNTY — The condition of Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, whose hospitalization with COVID-19 was disclosed at last week’s commission meeting, worsened during the weekend and he remained in intensive care at a Miami hospital on Monday.
Forster had been on supplemental oxygen until Sunday, when his condition required use of a ventilator, according to friend and Island Community Church Pastor Emeritus Tony Hammon.
“Mike took a turn for the worse and had to be intubated this afternoon,” Hammon posted to Facebook Sunday. “His systems are functioning well, but his blood gases are off. His intercostal muscles (muscles between the ribs) are tired and hopefully intubation will give them a chance to recover.”
Hammon posted an update Monday morning: “Mike has responded positively to the intubation. ... It encouraging news, but ‘not out of the woods’ news, so keep the prayers coming. He is still heavily sedated and his phone is off.”
Forster, who had been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is one of hundreds of Florida Keys residents who have contracted the virus in recent weeks, motivating his fellow county commissioners to put a mask mandate in place last week for all county buildings.
Commissioners David Rice and Craig Cates, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson passionately argued for the requirements during last Wednesday’s commission meeting, while County Mayor Michelle Coldiron lobbied for it to be a recommendation only.
“This is a serious situation that is escalating,” Rice said. “We owe it to our employees to protect them.”
“We have got to do something,” Gastesi said. “I have seen friends and family who got vaccinated get sick.”
“Strong recommendations don’t go anywhere,” Wilson added. “This is a time to step up and be leaders.”
The county’s positivity rate last week was 22.2%, according to the Florida Department of Health. Infectious disease experts say a positivity rate under 5% indicates a disease is under control.
The county government also issued a public service announcement video this month featuring Cates urging people to get vaccinated. Cates, his wife and daughter all contracted the virus, and his wife and daughter died after being hospitalized for several months.
On Monday, the Federal Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine previously had emergency use approval, which continues to be the case for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Islamorada Mayor Buddy Pinder has contracted COVID-19 as well, state Rep. Jim Mooney said Monday during a radio show. Pinder, who missed last week’s Village Council meeting, was said to be recuperating at home.
The Keys has had a significant uptick in the number of cases in recent weeks. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the Keys, with eight of those cases being children, according to Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the department. Last week, there were 491 new cases in the Keys, according to the health department.
On Monday, there were 28 COVID-19 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center, with eight in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators, according to Eadie. As of Monday morning, Eadie did not have the numbers for Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.
There were no children currently hospitalized in the Keys, Eadie said Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, 98 Monroe County School District students, six teachers and eight staff members had contracted COVID-19 since school started Aug. 12, according to the school district.
The school board was to meet Tuesday to again discuss the optional mask rule it passed two weeks. The board agreed to require masks for students and staff, with the students’ parents given the option of having their children opt out of wearing a mask at school. Board members agreed to revisit the policy every two weeks at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Six school districts in Florida have mandated masks without the opt-out provision — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Alachua counties — which Gov. Ron DeSantis says is a violation of state law. The Florida Board of Education has threatened to withhold pay from school board members who adopt mask mandates without an opt out.
Figures released by the Florida Department of Health show that 47.8% of new COVID cases last week in the state were in patients ages 19 and under.