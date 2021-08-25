Sorry, an error occurred.
Amos Joe, community health planner for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, finishes putting up signage about the COVID-19 vaccine events.
MONROE COUNTY — The state of Florida, in partnership with multiple organizations in Monroe County, is hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events.
All these events are offering the Pfizer vaccine, which those ages 12 and older are eligible to receive. Some events are also offering the Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.
“Vaccination remains the best way to protect individuals from serious disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director for Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The events including type of vaccine offered follow:
• Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Key West City Hall (Pfizer and J&J), 1300 White St.;
• Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marathon City Hall (Pfizer), 9805 Overseas Highway;
• Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Key Largo Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer), 106000 Overseas Highway; and
• Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer and J&J), 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key.
For more information, including additional places to get vaccinated, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.