MONROE COUNTY — The state of Florida is hosting local COVID-19 vaccination events.
All events are offering the Pfizer vaccine, which those ages 12 and older are eligible to receive. Some events are also offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The events are open to the public. No appointments, walk-up only. Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The events, including type of vaccine offered, follow:
• Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Key Largo Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer), 106000 Overseas Highway;
• Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Murray E. Nelson Government Center and Cultural Center (Pfizer and J&J), 102050 Overseas Highway;
• Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce (Pfizer and J&J), 31020 Overseas Highway; and
• Sept. 4, noon to 4 p.m., Coral City Elks Lodge (Pfizer and J&J), 1107 Whitehead St, Key West.
Visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax for details.