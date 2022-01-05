FLORIDA KEYS — In the wake of the busy holiday season, the number of people in the Florida Keys testing positive for COVID-19 has spiked along with a large uptick in the state of Florida as a whole, but unlike with past variants, it has not caused a surge in hospitalizations or deaths in Monroe County.
Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said that is a testament to the efficacy of the vaccines and Monroe County’s high vaccination rate. As of Monday, he said there were just four people hospitalized due to COVID in the Lower Keys Medical Center. He did not have the number of hospitalizations in Mariners and Fishermen’s hospitals, but said they’d both be characterized as in the “green” status.
The people primarily at risk of serious illness and death from the omicron variant are still the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Monroe County’s COVID death toll has sat at 99 for a number of weeks.
An internal email sent out to Baptist Health employees last Friday said that the seven-day positivity rate in Monroe County was 38.99% as of Dec. 30, surpassing counties that regularly register the state’s highest rates, with Broward at 31.12%, Miami-Dade at 30.01% and Palm Beach at 23.64%. Monroe County recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15.3% over the week of Dec. 17-23, up from 6.3% a week earlier.
A positivity rate under 5% indicates that an infectious disease is under control, according to medical experts.
“Demand for testing has never been higher, and we are seeing hospitalizations climb at very fast rates,” the Dec. 31 Baptist Health email stated. “Currently, there are 481 individuals throughout our facilities who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive.”
Baptist Health has 11 hospitals in its system, including Mariners in Tavernier and Fishermen’s in Marathon.
Eadie did not have the exact positivity rate in the county as of Monday, but said “our numbers have gone up really precipitously.”
“The prudent thing is to just expect that you’ve been exposed to COVID, but if you’ve been vaccinated, all the vaccines are still very effective against all the variants,” Eadie said.
Monroe County public schools returned to classes Tuesday from winter break. Cases in schools had stayed low over the last several weeks, adding about 12 or less new cases district-wide per week, but the district added 64 new positive cases over winter break, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. All those new cases were among students. As of Monday, the dashboard showed that 467 students, 35 teachers and 32 staff have tested positive for COVID since the start of the school year.
Eadie said it was “logical to expect” a further surge in COVID cases within the local school district.
“I would expect it, just because there’s been so many people here and then suddenly you’ll be bringing the children back,” he said.
Florida is now among the nation’s leaders in new cases. It was averaging 49,444 new cases a day as of Monday, on a seven-day moving average, topped only by New York and trailed by some of the other most populous states, CDC data showed.
University of South Florida health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch told WFTS this week that cases will likely continue to tick up for the next two weeks before leveling off mid-January as the omicron variant runs its course. Eadie said speculation on that is difficult, but mid-January sounded like a likely peak. He added that “that’s just a guess.”