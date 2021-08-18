MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County provides the following information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations in the Florida Keys.
VACCINATION LOCATIONS
All those age 18 and older, and individuals ages 12 to 17 with parent/guardian consent, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. Ages 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Visit vaccines.gov to check stock, type of vaccine available and additional details at the closest retail pharmacy.
You can also visit the following direct websites:
1. Publix: publix.com/covidvaccine/florida
2. Winn Dixie: winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
3. CVS Pharmacy: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
4. Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
5. CHI in Marathon: chisouthfl.org or call 786-272-2100
6. Rural Health Network Monroe County in Key West: call 305-517-6613, ext. 500.
TESTING LOCATIONS
If you need to be tested as soon as possible and are currently experiencing symptoms, schedule care with your medical provider or emergency room rather than waiting for testing at community events. Remember to call your provider ahead of your visit to ensure their respective protocols are followed. If your primary healthcare provider recommends getting tested and has not provided a testing location, here are some of the testing sites open to the public in Monroe County:
Upper Keys
• * Advanced Urgent Care – 100460 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Patients can pre-register for testing and download the antibody screening form at urgentcarefloridakeys.com, or call 305-294-0011.
• Islamorada Medical Center – 305-852-9300. 90130 Old Highway, second floor, Tavernier.
• + * Good Health Clinic – Diagnostic testing at Tavernier offices. 305- 853-1788. 91555 Overseas Highway, Suite 2, Tavernier. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing for current patients and those who qualify.
• CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic – 888-300-4419. 99434 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Drive-up tests limited; appointments available to patients who qualify; make an appointment at Minute Clinic.
• (R) AHEC – 305-743-7111, ext. 210. Testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• (R) Ocean Reef Medical Center – For Ocean Reef Club members only. 305-367-2600. 50 Barracuda Lane, North Key Largo.
• + Walgreens – 99501 Overseas Highway. Appointments at walgreens.com.
Middle Keys
• * Advanced Urgent Care – 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 102, Marathon. Patients can pre-register for testing and download the antibody screening form at urgentcarefloridakeys.com, or call 305-294-0011.
• + * CHI South Florida – Free testing following screening. 305-252-4820 or email keyscovid19@chisouthfl.org. Make an appointment online at chisouthfl.org. 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Drive through Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
• + * Good Health Clinic – Diagnostic testing at its Marathon office. 305-853-1788. Bayview Medical Building, 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 101, Marathon, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free testing for current patients and those who qualify.
• (R) AHEC – 305-743-7111, ext. 210. Testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• + Walgreens – 5271 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments at walgreens.com.
• + Walgreens – 10870 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments at walgreens.com.
Lower Keys
• Marquesa Medical – 305-504-5611. In home/mobile PCR testing, results in one to two days. Serving Key West to mile marker 25. $125 plus testing costs. marquesamedical.com
• (R) AHEC – 305-743-7111, ext. 210; Testing provided only to students, staff, and limited family members of Monroe County schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
• + Walgreens – 30351 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Appointments at walgreens.com.
* Antibody Testing also available. Contact ahead of time.
(R) Rapid Testing also available.
+ Free Testing Offered.