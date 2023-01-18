Matt Royer, director of operations at the Florida Keys SPCA on Stock Island, entertains a 2-year old German shepherd mix on Wednesday. The energetic and playful pooch arrived in Key West from Cuba and is currently under quarantine and being treated for heartworm disease, a potentially fatal condition if left untreated.
This 2-year-old Pekingese mix is one of 38 Cuban dogs currently under the care of the Florida Keys SPCA.
ROB O’NEAL/Free Press
MONROE COUNTY — Read the headlines, listen to the radio or watch the evening news, and you’ll see that the Florida Keys have been seeing record numbers of Cuban refugees fleeing their island nation in hopes of building a better life in the United States.
But the recent influx of Cuban refugees has brought about another burgeoning group of migrants: pets.
In a typical year, the Florida Keys SPCA usually receives three or four dogs brought over by those seeking asylum from the island nation.
Since June, the FKSPCA on Stock Island has received 38 dogs and two racing pigeons, all making the journey from Cuba with their owners.
“In the past we would get a dog here, a dog there,” FKSPCA Executive Director Tammy Fox said. “But with this increase of migrants, we are seeing entire families … grandparents, children, parents all coming over and they are traveling with the family pets.”
Fox said most of the dogs are purebred and well taken care of. Most are smaller dogs like Pekingese, Shih Tzu or Chihuahuas. But there have been a few larger breeds, including a German shepherd and a hound dog.
The cutest animal refugees so far?
“We received a mom and three puppies that made the trip to the U.S. in a salad bowl,” Fox said.
When migrants are interdicted, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers take custody of the animals and reach out to the SPCA. The organization then picks up the animals and takes care of them.
“It is very clear that these are family pets and the owners want to start their new lives with them,” Fox said. “They want them back.”
That presents a problem for the families, though. If they can remain in the United States, the animals must undergo quarantine periods required by the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture spanning up to five months.
And the cost is high.
“If somebody were to go to Belgium and buy a German shepherd, they would have to go through the same quarantine process and be responsible for footing the bill to the tune of around $4,000 a month,” Fox said. “These families don’t have that kind of money.”
In response, the organization is hosting the pets during the quarantine period free of charge. And they could use help.
“It is expensive in addition to our regular mission,” Fox said. “Our goal for the most part is to reunite the families with their pets. But we have had a few animals that were abandoned or the owners were sent back to Cuba.”
In that event, Fox said the animals will come up for adoption by Monroe County residents.
The reunions are a heart-warming experience for all involved.
“It is tearful on both sides for the owners and our staff alike,” Fox said. “The dogs have been separated from their owners for so long, they don’t really recognize them. Then, after a few minutes something clicks — and they recognize their owners.”
To help defray costs of the Cuban dogs and help with the general FKSPCA mission, donations can be made online at fkspca.com.org or may be mailed to FKSPCA, c/o Tammy Fox, 5711 College Road, Key West, FL 33040.