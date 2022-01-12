At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, U.S. Border Patrol Agents along with CBP Air and Marine Operations and local law enforcement partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall near Sombrero Beach in Marathon. Fifteen Cuban migrants (12 adult males, three adult females) were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.
U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew members and motor tanker Methoni crew members prepare an injured Cuban migrant that required a higher level of medical care for extraction approximately 33 miles southeast of Alligator Reef Lighthouse near Islamorada, Florida on Dec. 31. All 19 people were rescued by the motor tanker Methoni crew.
MARATHON — Cuban migrants continue to make the perilous journey across the Florida Straits in large numbers as the economic and political situation in that island nation continues to deteriorate.
As the U.S. Coast Guard was repatriating 119 migrants to Cuba on Monday, Jan. 3, another 15 Cubans made their way to Sombrero Beach in Marathon, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.
The group of migrants, 12 men and three women who claimed they departed from the Matanzas region of Cuba, made it to Marathon about 9 a.m. in a homemade chug with the words “S.O.S. Cuba” written on the hull, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.
The migrants will be processed for removal proceedings, said Adam Hoffner, of Customs and Border Protection.
Monday’s landing comes after a cargo tanker crew rescued 19 Cubans off Islamorada on Friday, Dec. 31. The migrants’ raft flipped over. One person in the group required medical assistance, according to the Coast Guard.
“We are extremely thankful for the Methoni (Cutter) crew for rescuing everyone from the water and notifying us quickly,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Sector Key West Command Center.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton transferred the remaining 18 people aboard, and they are expected to be returned to Cuba.
The 119 Cubans repatriated comes after yet another busy week of attempted migrations. These repatriations are a result of 12 separate migrant interdictions at sea in the south Florida Straits between Biscayne Bay, Cay Sal in the Bahamas and the Marquesas Keys.
The economic and political situation in Cuba continues to decline by the day. Tensions on the island reached a boiling point in July, when thousands of Cubans took to the streets and protested for several days. Frustrations about food and basic living conditions have yet to subside, and many Cubans are looking for ways to escape the country.
Reached via email in South America, a 63-year-old Havana resident, currently petitioning for family reunification in the United States at a U.S. Embassy, said the situation is as bad as or worse than the Soviet Union’s pullout of the island in the early 1990s, a time referred to as “The Special Period.”
A near-total lack of tourism due to COVID-19, the shutting down of Western Union remittances to family members and the decades-old embargo are exasperating the suffering among the Cuban population, the Havana resident said.